From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has assured that his government will not allow criminals masquerading as herdsmen to overrun the state under any guise.

Governor Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.

The governor spoke on Tuesday while receiving on courtesy visit representatives of Auga Community led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye.

Governor Akeredolu, who frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the bordering towns, said security personnel will be deployed to the area to beef up security.

He charged the people to also be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration will not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.

The governor also called on traditional rulers in the state to work with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for proper security of their domains.

Governor Akeredolu emphasised that the Iboropa-Auga/Ase/Ikaram road is one of the roads slated to be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Speaking, Oba Agunloye appreciated the governor on behalf of Auga Community for the various infrastructural development across the state.