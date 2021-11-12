From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has employed 35 engineers, architects, land surveyors and other professionals into the state work force.

Speaking during a one-week induction programme organized for the newly recruited officers in Akure, the state capital, the commissioner for Works, Engr. Raimi Aminu said the gesture was to fill the personnel gap that had been created in the ministry as a result of the non-employment of officers into the cadres for the past 13 years.

He stated that despite the dwindling economy across the country, the Governor felt the need for an adequate transition programme as the last set of officers recruited were not getting younger, hence the need to employ younger ones who would take over from them in future.

Aminu, while lauding the government for approving the recruitment, expressed hope that the injection of the new officers into ministry would further ease the work load.

According to him, the normal practice was to have at least three engineers on a project but this is far from the situation before the recruitment where a single engineer might be supervising about three projects.

On the process that led to the selection of the officers, Aminu said a series of thorough screening were conducted through the state civil service commission leading the selection of the best among equals.

‘You can see the economic situation, even at the federal level. It’s dwindling. Despite that, the governor saw reason with us and gave approval for the engagement of these professionals.’ The commissioner said.

‘The last time this type of exercise happened in the state was 2009 when professionals were recruited. Now the least officer among them is on grade level 13. There is a need for a succession plan. Those positions that had been vacant will be filled by this crop of officers after their tutelage.’ Aminu explained further.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state Head of Service, Adeniran Adeyemo, who noted there are several thousands of other equally qualified people outside that would have loved to take the jobs, enjoined the inductees to reciprocate the government gesture by being dedicated to work at all times.

While congratulating them, Adeyemo said the civil service, as a structured organization, has ways of showing commendation to deserving officers as well as reprimanding erring ones, saying they should choose the path of commendation by being alive to their responsibilities.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Idowu Allen said the induction was organised to prepare the new officers for the task ahead of them in the Ondo State civil service.