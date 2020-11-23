Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle.

To this end, the Governor has appointed a human rights lawyer, Mr Charles Titiloye as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Titiloye, a human right activist and a renowned social critic is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was also a former Secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, Mr Titiloye is a devout Christian and a Knight of the Order of Saint Mulumba.

The name of Ajiboye is expected to be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the erstwhile Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for services rendered to the state and wish him success in his future endeavours.