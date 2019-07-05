Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has reshuffled his cabinet.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye said the decision was to enhance optimal performance by members of the State Executive Council.

In the new arrangement, Mr. Kola Olawoye (SAN) is to serve as the

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr. Wale Akinterinwa is the Commissioner for Finance; Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan is to head the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, while Mr. Funso Esan is in charge of the Ministry of Environment.

Also, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi is now in charge of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Hon. Julianah Omolola Fagbemi (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Prof. Bayonile Ademodi (Regional Integration and Special Duties), Mr. Femi Agagu (Education, Science and Technology), Dr Wahab Adegbenro (Health), Mr. Rasheed Badmus (Physical Planning and Urban Development) while Mr. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye heads the Works and Infrastructure ministry.

Others are Mr Adegboyega Adefarati who is in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Donald Ojogo (Information and Orientation), Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju (Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene), Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi (Women Affairs and Social Development), Mr.

Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Natural Resources), Hon Fatai Olotu (Lands and Housing) and Mr Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin (Youth and Sports Development).

Also, the Special Advisers appointed by Akeredolu include Dr. Olawumi Juliet Ilawole (Education), Mr. Akinboye Taiwo Oyewumi (Investment and Development) Mr. Tunji Ifabiyi (Commerce and Industry), Mr Tunji Ariyomo (Energy), and Mr Tobi Ogunleye (Transport).

Others are Mr. Alaba Isijola (Union Matters), Raimi Olayiwola Aminu

(Lands, Works and Infrastructure) Mrs. Olubunmi Olubukola Ademosu (Public and Inter-governmental Relations), Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye (Health), Mr Adekanye Olabimtan (Political Matters and Strategy), Babatunde Kolawole (Rural and Community Development) and Oyebo Aladetan (Niger Delta Affairs).