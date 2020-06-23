Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday relieved six aides serving in the office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi of their appointments.
The affected aides are: Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary , Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor and Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Special Assistant on Photography to the wife of the Deputy Governor ).
The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.
In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Governor wishes them luck in their future endeavours.
The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Meanwhile, Ondo State Deputy Governor has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the state House of Assembly to impeach him illegally on the order of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr Babatope Okeowo alleged that Governor Akeredolu had induced some members of the House financially.
He said “the illegal impeachment move would be carried out through financial inducement of members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to the tune of #10million each.
“As the moment, Ondo State House of Assembly complex has been besieged by men of the Nigeria Police, while parliamentarians that are known not to believe in the charade are being prevented from entering the complex.
“We wish to state that the Deputy Governor is a tested politician of note, who is not unprepared for this type of kangaroo and infamous move from the desperate and drowning governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his group.
“By joining the PDP, Agboola Ajayi has not committed any impeachable offence. He has only exercised his constitutional right of freedom of association provided by the section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
“For the avoidance of doubt, we state unequivocally that the Governor and his allies do not have and cannot muster the requisite majority in the House of Assembly for the removal of the Deputy Governor under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 in any free, fair and transparent process.
“We remain undaunted in the move to throw off the combined weight of those kneeling on the neck of Ondo State. Our state shall not be allowed to suffocate. At the appropriate time, the people of Ondo State shall decide the right person, who will serve as the arrowhead of the bid to save the state from the nepotistic clique kneeling on her,” he added.
