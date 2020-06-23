Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday relieved six aides serving in the office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi of their appointments.

The affected aides are: Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary , Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor and Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Special Assistant on Photography to the wife of the Deputy Governor ).

The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Governor wishes them luck in their future endeavours.

The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, Ondo State Deputy Governor has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the state House of Assembly to impeach him illegally on the order of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.