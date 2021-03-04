From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sent the names of four commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Governor Akeredolu, who was sworn in for a second term last week, had earlier dissolved his cabinet.

In a letter addressed to the speaker of the House, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, the governor sought the speedy approval of the nominees.

The four nominees are Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Mr Donald Ojogo, Charles Titiloye and Engr Aminu Raimi Olayiwola.

The four of them served as commissioners in different ministries during the first term of Governor Akeredolu.

In the letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, the governor stressed that the appointment of the four nominees will fast-track governance in the state.

The four nominees, Daily Sun has learned, may be invited by the House of Assembly for interviews before the end of the week.