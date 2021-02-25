From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Rotimi Akeredolu was sworn in, yesterday, as the governor of Ondo State for another term of four years.

Akeredolu was re-elected on October 10, 2020 having defeated his former deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who contested on the platform of Zenith Labour Party and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor was sworn in alongside his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by the Chief Judge, Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

Akeredolu was first elected governor in 2016 and sworn in alongside his estranged former deputy, Ajayi, in February 2017.

A former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, Akeredolu contested and won the election on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

Speaking after he took the oath of office, Akeredolu reassured the people of his determination to improve their welfare and serve the state more than he did between 2017 and February 2021.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration during his first term and ensure everyone is carried along in the scheme of governance.

The governor also said his government will not neglect any area but strive to ensure dividends of democracy reach all the nooks and crannies of the state.