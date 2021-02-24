From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Mr Rotimi Akeredolu was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Governor of Ondo State for another term or four years.

Akeredolu, who had served as governor of the state for the first term of four years, was reelected as governor on October 10, 2020, having defeated his former deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who ran on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor was sworn in alongside his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

Akeredolu was first elected governor in 2016 and sworn-in alongside his enstranged former deputy, Mr Ajayi, in February, 2017.

A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr Akeredolu ran in and won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking after he took the oath of office, Mr Akeredolu reassured the people of his determination to improve their welfare and serve the state more than he did between 2017 and February 2021.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration during his first term and ensure that everyone is carried along in the scehme of governance.

The governor also assured that his government will not neglect any area but strive to ensure that dividends of democracy reach all the nooks and crannies of the state.