Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Few hours to the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, two aspirants, Olusegun Abraham and Ife Oyedele, have withdrawn from the race.

The two aspirants said their decision was as a result of consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the state.

They, however, pulled their weight behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is also contesting the election.

Specifically, Oyedele said he was convinced that Akeredolu will work for the progress and development of the state if given the mandate, hence his support for him.

Meanwhile, another governorship aspirant, Isaacs Kekemeke, has taken a swipe at the Governor Yahaya Bello-led committee, alleging that it will compromise in the conduct of the primary.

He said the exercise is a mere charade, saying he has lost confidence in the committee and the exercise itself.

“I got the list of delegates for the primary by 11.30pm on Sunday. This is totally unfair. The party is taking us for granted. We paid to contest in this primary, they should not treat us like animals. This is not only unfair but a slap on the aspirants,” he said.