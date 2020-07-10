Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state Samuel Olorunwa has resigned his membership of the party.

He tendered his resignation letter at the party Secretariat on Friday and announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olorunwa in a telephone conversation, said he resigned his position as chairman as well as being a member of APC from Friday 10th July, 2020.

It was gathered that his action was propelled by the recent defection of the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi to the PDP.

Both Ajayi and Olorunwa hail from the same local government and the two of them are said to be political associates.