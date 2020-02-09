Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to participate in the forthcoming local government election scheduled for April, this year.

The party said all internal arrangements have been made to ensure that the party participates and perform well in the election.

Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed 18th of April for the election in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

During the election, councillors will be elected in all the wards and chairmen also elected in all the Local Government Areas of the state.

Although, other major political parties in the state had declared that they will not participate in the election because of what they described as loss of confidence in the electoral umpire, the APC said it has confidence in the umpire, hence its decision to participate in the poll.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin in a chat with newsmen in Akure said the party had concluded it’s primary election ahead of the council poll.

He hinted that the party’s candidates emerged through indirect primary election.

The APC chairman refuted insinuations that the forthcoming poll has divided the party, stressing that the APC remains one indivisible entity in the state.

Also, he commended the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu for his giant strides since he assumed office and urged the Governor to continue with his good works, adding that his good deeds will assist the party during future elections.