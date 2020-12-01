By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The United Kingdom (UK) branch of the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the high rate of insecurity in the State.

The party, specifically condemned the murder of a first-class monarch in the State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon by suspected kidnappers.

Late Oba Adeusi was killed last Thursday near Elegbeka Village along Akure-Owo road by gunmen while returning from Akure, the State capital to his domain, Ifon after attending a meeting of the traditional council.

The party described the brutal killing of the monarch as horrible, stressing that the humane disposition and impeccable character of the front line monarch portrayed him as the least person to be killed in such cruel circumstance.

A statement signed on behalf of the group by its chairman, Chief Dare Adeyeye and Spokesman, Fola Olagbegi, condemned in strong term the ugly trend through which a decent and first-class monarch was brutally murdered in his own domain like that.

The APC in the diaspora expressed disappointment on the spate of insecurity in every part of the country, calling on both the Federal and State Governments to overhaul the security architecture and mechanisms in the country.

The statement reads: ‘We deeply mourn the death of one of the intelligent traditional rulers in our State who was endowed with wisdom like the Biblical Solomon. Though the wicked had done their worst, they will stand before the judgement one by one for eternal prosecution of their evil doings.’

The group prayed to God to grant the entire state his family, Ifon community and Ondo State Council of Obas the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

It also pleaded with the State Government to urgently repair all the failed portions of roads across the State, particularly in Akoko axis.