From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Mr Jumoke Anifowose, daughter of the first civilian Governor of the state, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

The state working committee of the party resolved to expelled Mrs Anifowose at a meeting held on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

Also expelled is a former governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The two party stalwarts were expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

Mrs Anifowose had sued the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, challenging his emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC in the last governorship election.

However, she lost the case at both the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin at a press conference addressed at the state secretariat of the party said the decision was taken in line with the Constitution of the APC.

He said both Mrs Anifowose and Mr Adojutalegan acted in contravention of the party’s constitution, hence the decision to sanction them.