Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Olayide Adelami on Sunday night escaped being killed by suspected political thugs in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Adelami hails from Owo like the incumbent Governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking a re-election.

It was alleged that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Owo Police division, Mr Akingbehin Akinwumi led police officers to the scene of the attack but could not prevent the attack.

The thugs who attacked the governorship aspirant were allegedly loyal to the Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Natural Resources, Mr Fatai Lawal.

The attack, which was foiled by men of the Nigerian Police Force stationed at the residence of Chief Adelami might not be unconnected with the coming governorship primary election of the APC holding next month.

Media aide to Adelami Mr Rahaman Yusuf said the suspected thugs stormed the residence of Adelami in the night and shot sporadically.

“It is a shame that the Nigerian Police Force, Ondo state command, will allow itself to be used by the governor to oppress and intimidate his opponents in a manner that makes one wonder if the Ondo State command of the Nigeria Police is an arm of Akeredolu’s government.

“We hereby call on the Inspector General of police to, as a matter of utmost urgency, look into the activities of the police in Ondo State to avoid further threat to peace and stability of the state.

“It is on record that the Adelami remains committed to peace and decorum in the face of all these unwarranted provocations and attacks and will continue to do so,” he added.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro who denied the allegation against the DPO, said policemen were at the scene of the incident to restore peace when the two sides were engaging in bloody clash.

The PPRO said no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.