Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin has described the party as an orphan following the recent burning of its secretariat by hoodlums.

Adetimehin who led some members of the State Executive Committee of the party to assess the level of damage done by the suspected arsonist, concluded that “APC in Ondo State today is like an orphan; we have no office to carry out party functions.”

Adetimehin said the party was pained that a meaningful protest by the highly versatile youths was hijacked by poorly educated and jobless group, who had no idea of what the protest was all about.

He said, “Our appeal is to Nigerians to assist the state chapter of the APC to rebuild the secretariat, to ensure the smooth running of APC activities in Ondo State.”

Also, the chairman appealed to APC members and sympathisers to exhibit high level of caution and called for support for the state government, “particularly in this trying period to promote speedy recovery from the pains caused by the unprecedented degree of destruction.”

He said the best option to resolving problems is constructive dialogue.

Hoodlums who hide under the #EndSARS protest had attacked the secretariat last Wednesday, ransacking the two story edifice, before setting the building ablaze.

Lamenting the crude and avoidable destruction, the party chieftain said the development had put the party into disarray and wondered how a genuine protest could pave the way for such level of destruction.

The APC Chairman urged youths to sheath their sword to give room for constructive dialogue with the state and federal governments to ensure a better Nigeria for all.