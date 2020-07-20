Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Few hours to the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, two governorship aspirants of the party, Dr Olusegun Abraham and Mr Ife Oyedele have withdrawn from the race.

The two aspirants said their decision was as a result of consultation with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the state.

They however pulled their weight behind the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is also contesting the election.

Specifically, Oyedele said he was convinced that Akeredolu will work for the progress and development of the state if given the mandate, hence his support for him.

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant of the party, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, has taken a swipe at the Governor Yahaya Bello led primary election committee, alleging that the committee will compromise in the conduct of the primary election.

He said the exercise is a mere charade, saying he has lost confidence in the committee and the exercise itself.

“I got the list of delegates for the primaries by 11.30pm on Sunday. This is totally unfair. The party is taking us for granted. We paid to contest in this primaries, they should not treat us like animals. This is not only unfair but a slap on the aspirants,” he said.