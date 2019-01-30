Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state has raised the alarm over incessant killings and clashes in Ondo town and its environs.

The party noted that the rate of killing in the recent time in the area was alarming and called on security operatives to ensure safety of lives of residents of the area.

At a press conference yesterday, chairman of the party, Mr Pelumi Aro, expressed worry over recent killings and violent clashes in the town, saying that such incident call for worry considering the fact that most of the killings took place at locations where supporters of the party reside.

“It has come to the notice of the APC leadership in Ondo West, the spate of killings around the kingdom, by unknown groups suspected to be cultists, an incident that has become worrisome to the peaceful coexistence of the good people of Ondo city.

“It is important to bring to the notice of the public as well as the security agents that not less than three young men had been brought down by the guns of these killer cultist gangs.

“The last occurrence was in broad daylight on the January 20, around 5.30pm, at Akure motorpark area. The young man was shot dead and the killers shot sporadically into the air; to scare the people and for them to escape.

He called on the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, and other security chiefs in the state to “act swiftly in order to curb the nefarious activities of the killercultist gangs before the election.