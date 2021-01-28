From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Jumoke Anifowose, an aspirant in the last governorship election in Ondo State,

Her suspension is with immediate effect and was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party in Igboroko 1, Ward 2 of Owo Local Government Area of the state after a meeting.

Anifowose, daughter of the first executive governor of the state, was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

She was also alleged not to have made any contribution to the development of the party.

Besides, the party alleged Ajasin’s daughter gave the party a bad image through her unbecoming activities.

Her letter of suspension also stated that she had not been attending party meetings in the last four years.

Anifowose recently lost a case instituted against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu where she challenged Akeredolu’s eligibility to contest the last governorship election.