From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a governorship aspirant in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose.

Her suspension is with immediate effect.

Her suspension was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party in Igboroko One, ward two of Owo Local Government Area of the state after their meeting.

Mrs Anifowose, daughter of the first executive governor of the state was suspended for her alleged anti-party activities.

She was also alleged not to have made any contribution to the development of the party.

The party alleged that Anifowose, the daughter of a former governor of Ondo State, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, of giving the party a bad image through her unbecoming activities.

Her letter of suspension also stated that she has not been attending party meetings in the last four years.

Mrs Anifowose recently lost a case instituted against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu where she challenged Akeredolu’s eligibility to contest the last governorship election.