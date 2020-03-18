The Ondo State Government has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in mobilising its youths for the forthcoming recruitment into the military.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made this known on Wednesday in Akure while receiving the Nigerian Army Director of Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Brig.-Gen. Henry Akpan.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, while appreciating the efforts and sacrifices of soldiers in sustaining Nigeria’s unity, called on the military not to compromise in the recruitment exercise.

According to him, the government will support the military to enlighten able-bodied youths who are mentally and physically fit to be enlisted in the army.

Akeredolu, however, called on the army to ensure that those to be recruited in the state were genuine indigenes.

He added that a situation where people from other states would present forged state of origin certificates to get slots should not be encouraged.

Akeredolu noted that the task of the military was daunting and urged the people to pray for its success.

Earlier in his address, Akpan had solicited the support of the government and people of the state in sensitising the public ahead of the recruitment execise.

He said that the sensitisation campaign tour was informed by the desire of the army to keep Nigerians abreast of its current approach to the training of its personnel.

“It is aimed at educating our brothers and sisters, citizens of Ondo State of the current Nigerian Army’s approach to the training of its personnel; those serving and those we intend to recruit into the system.

“It is also sequel to the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, that special forces training concept should be incorporated into the Nigerian Army training.

“That means all personnel in Nigeria Army and those we intend to recruit into the system must undergo special forces training,” Akpan said. (NAN)