Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered a probe into the sudden appearance of a live snake in the hallowed chamber of the state House of Assembly.

The governor during an inspection of the facilities at the State House of Assembly disclosed that his government would probe how the snake appeared in the chamber during plenary.

Members of the House had on Thursday scampered for safety as a live snake jumped from the roof to the hallowed chamber during the plenary presided over by the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The development, which caused an abrupt end into Thursday’s proceedings also made the speaker to direct members to go on an indefinite recess.

But, Akeredolu said he suspected blackmail in the scenario, saying that his inspection of facilities at the premises of the House did not suggest that snakes could penetrate into the chamber.

The governor alleged that members of the House of Assembly diverted the money earmarked for maintenance of the facilities in the Assembly complex to other things.

Although he admitted that the facilities at the Assembly complex needed renovation, the governor said he could not believe that a live snake could jump from the roof into the chamber, saying that he suspected blackmail by members of the House.

But the speaker, Oleyelogun, said there was no iota of a lie in the story, adding however that the matter was painted more than the actual incident in social media.

He said the House had requested for fund for the total renovation of structures and facilities at the complex before the incident occurred.