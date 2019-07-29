Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered a probe into the appearance of snake in the state House of Assembly.

The governor, during an inspection of the facilities at the Assembly, disclosed that his administration will probe how the snake appeared in the chamber during plenary.

Members of the House had last Thursday, scampered for safety as a live snake dropped from the roof into the chamber during plenary, presided over by the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The development, which forced the lawmakers to end the day’s proceeding abruptly, also made the speaker to direct members to go on an indefinite recess.

But Akeredolu said he suspected blackmail in the scenario, saying his inspection of facilities at the premises of the House did not suggest that snakes could enter the chamber.

The governor alleged that members of the Assembly diverted the money earmarked for maintenance of the facilities in the Assembly complex to other things.

Although he admitted that the facilities at the Assembly complex need renovation, the governor said he could not believe that a live snake could dropped from the roof into the chamber, saying he suspected blackmail by members of the House.

But Oleyelogun said there was no iota of lie in the story, adding that the matter however taken out of proportion in the social media.

He said the House had requested fund for the total renovation of structures and facilities at the House complex before the incident occurred.