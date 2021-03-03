From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo House of Assembly has approved the appointment of 13 Special Advisers for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The new Special Advisers are to serve in the second term administration of Akeredolu.

This followed a letter of request sent to the state House of Assembly by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

Members of the House at a parliamentary meeting observed that the request was in line with the constitutional rights of the governor.

They added that it would accelerate the machinery of government with a view to engendering prompt delivery of dividends of democracy to the people

Governor Akeredolu was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, 24th of February 2021.