From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has commenced the screening of commissioner nominees presented to it by the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The commissioner nominees are expected to appear before the House with photocopies of their credentials.

A letter containing the names of the nominees, forwarded to the House from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu was read at the Plenary last week.

In a directive by the Speaker, Mr Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the nominees who are to appear before the selection committee of the House will be screened.

The nominees are to appear with three years tax clearance, original copies of all their academic qualifications, INEC voters card and other relevant documents.

The screening exercise is expected to last for a week.

