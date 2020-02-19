Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, reconvened after weeks of recess to commence legislative work on the establishment of the state security network, also known as Operation Amotekun.

The bill for the establishment of the security outfit which scaled through the second reading during plenary was transited to the House Committee on Security for scrutiny and recommendations.

Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun said principal officers of the House will, alongside the clerk on February 26, join their counterparts in other five South West states in Ibadan, Oyo State, to harmonise their position on the bill.

He said posterity will be kind to those involved in the setting up of ‘Operation Amotekun’.

The speaker also disclosed that a public hearing on the bill will be held on February 24, to draw contributions from the public on how best to fortify the operations of the security outfit.

The House subsequently gave the committee one week to submit its report.

Deliberating on the bill earlier sent to the lawmakers by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Majority Leader of the House, Jamiu Maito, commended the governor for his courage and tenacity of purpose.

The majority leader maintained that the importance of the bill cannot be overemphasised going by the increasing rate of kidnappings, ritual killings and herdsmen attacks.

On his part, House Committee on Security Chairman, James Gbegudu, said when operational, Amotekun will fully heal the social vices currently encroaching on South West states.

He said the commencement of the legislative backing to the security outfit should be the happiest day in the history of the zone and the country at large as it signalled stakeholders’ commitment in the protection of lives and property.

Governors in the six states of the South West had adopted a common security network codename ‘Amotekun’ in view of the threatening security issues in the zone.

Ondo State Executive Council had, last week, forwarded the bill on the establishment of the state Security Network Agency to the House of Assembly for approval and subsequent passage into law.

When operational, the ‘Amotekun’ security network is expected to, among other things, enhance security in the South West states.