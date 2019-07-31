Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman, House Committee on Information of Ondo State House of Assembly, Gbenga Omole, has described the state Assembly complex as the worst in the country in terms of infrastructure.

He alleged that the current administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the previous administrations in the state failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.

Omole said a snake was found inside the hallowed chamber last Wednesday while the termites-invested ceiling of the chamber caved in, preventing the plenary session from being held.

This, according to him, informed the Assembly to adjourn sitting indefinitely.

The lawmakers, who had earlier claimed to have no financial capacity to carry out project on the Assembly complex, had called for total autonomy of the legislative arm of government for proper functioning.

The lawmakers also accused Governor Akeredolu’s media team of doctoring the video tape of what transpired when the governor inspected the Assembly complex after the snake incident.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a parliamentary meeting at the Speaker’s Lodge, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo legislators reiterated that the Assembly complex was in a state of dilapidation and needed urgent renovation.

When contacted, Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, declined comment on the matter.