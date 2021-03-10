From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed four commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu had last week sent the names to the House of Assembly for approval.

The confirmed commissioner-nominees are Mr. Donald Ojogo, Mr. Charles Titiloye, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa and Mr. Aminu Raimi.

While the trio of Ojogo, Titiloye and Akinterinwa, served as commissioners during the first term of Akeredolu, Aminu was the immediate past Special Adviser on Works, Lands and Infrastructure.

The nominees were first screened at the parliamentary sitting of the House before they were confirmed, at plenary, yesterday.