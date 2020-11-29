Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has approached the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which ordered the leadership of the House to reinstate the three lawmakers currently on suspension for alleged unruly behavior.

The three members of the assembly who are all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are former Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, Mrs Favour Tomomewo and Mr Wale Williams. They were suspended by the leadership of the assembly for alleged gross misconduct in June this year.

Ogundeji represents Odigbo Constituency I, Tomomewo represents Ilaje Constituency II, while Williams is from Ondo West State Constituency II.

The three legislators were part of the nine lawmakers, who opposed the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The State High Court in Akure had ordered the reinstatement of the lawmakers, while the Court of Appeal dismissed the stay of execution order filed by the assembly and ordered the reinstatement of the three lawmakers.

But it was gathered that the legislature allegedly refused to reinstate the lawmakers, claiming that they were yet to be served the order of the Appeal Court which dismissed the stay of execution order.

Following the ruling of the appellate court, the suspended lawmakers alleged that they went to the assembly to resume their legislative duties, but were prevented from entering into the complex by security men on the orders of the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

The Speaker and the leadership of assembly were also said to have been served Form 48 (Contempt of Court) for allegedly disobeying court order reinstating the suspended lawmakers.

However, it was gathered that the assembly has proceeded to the apex court to challenge the judgment of the Appeal Court.

A source said the notice of appeal was filed by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Mr Cyril Akinrinsola and the assembly sought the order of the apex court to overrule the Court of Appeal judgment which dismissed the stay of execution order filed by the assembly.