From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, vacant.

This followed the defection of the lawmaker from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogundeji who represents Odigbo state constituency 1 in the House of Assembly is believed to be a loyalist of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi and he (Ogundeji) stood behind the former Deputy Governor when there was attempt to impeach him after signifying intention to contest the governorship election.

Ogundeji had on 19th of March, 2022 announced his defection to the PDP.

In a letter transmitted to the House and read at plenary on Thursday, the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin said Ogundeji wrote to inform him of his resignation via a letter.

Acting on the letter and quoting section 109(1)and (g) of the 1999 constitution as amended the House noted that Ogundeji was no longer competent to represent Odigbo constituency 1 since he has resigned his membership of APC through which he was elected into office.

The Majority leader of the House, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi moved the motion to declare Ogundeji’s seat vacay and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Samuel Aderoboye, relying on section 109 (1) and (g) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The motion was unanimously agreed to by all the lawmakers present at the plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele said that having resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, Ogundeji has violated the relevant portion of the law as quoted and hence should vacate his seat as representative of Odigbo constituency 1 in the state Assembly.

Oleyelogun added that all benefits and entitlements accruing to his office should be stopped immediately, while a letter to that effect should be forwarded to the state Accountant General, adding that all government property in his care should be handed over to the Clerk of the House.

The Speaker directed that a letter should equally be forwarded to the Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conduct of bye election into the vacant seat of Odigbo constituency 1 within the next 90 days.

He called on all security operatives in the state to take all necessary actions against Ogundeji if he parades himself as a member of the state House of Assembly.

Speaking to journalists after plenary, Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon Olugbenga Omole said the former Deputy Speaker erred in law, having taken the steps he took.

Justifying the position of the House, Omole maintained that there was no division in the APC to warrant the resignation of Iroju from the party, hence the need for the action taken against him by house in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.