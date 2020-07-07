Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly were on Tuesday divided over plan to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The House of Assembly complex was bombarded with security operatives as early as 7 am, causing difficulty for visitors attempting to enter the House premises.

The plan to commence impeachment proceedings against Ajayi had advanced in the weekend by lawmakers loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, with a series of meetings held by the lawmakers at different locations in Akure, the state capital, reports say.

However, some lawmakers on Tuesday pulled out of the planned impeachment process and pulled their weight behind the embattled deputy governor.

Nine of the 26 members of the House voted in support of the continued stay in office of the Deputy Governor.

The nine lawmakers also signed a document where they dissociated themselves from the impeachment of Ajayi.

The nine lawmakers in a letter presented to the Speaker of the House, Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun, said they were not in support of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

The lawmakers include Iroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Maito Raaheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinribido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Semilore, Festus Akingbaso, Williams Adekunl and Tohr Success.

The House had in the order or proceeding for the plenary listed ‘allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor’ as part of Tuesday’s order of proceeding.