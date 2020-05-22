Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has embarked on one month recess.

Speaker Oleyelogun David made the pronouncement at the plenary, yesterday.

The recess was coming on the heels of an investigation into the discovery of N4.3 billion belonging to the state government found in a secret account.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Acounts, Edamisan Ademola, had earlier on the floor of the House acknowledged the receipt of documents relating to the transactions on the N4.3 billion under investigation

He promised that the joint Committee on Public Accounts and Finance and Appropriation will do justice to the documents and report back to the House.

The speaker said no one is being alleged of fraud as being speculated in the media.

He added that the ongoing investigation into the N4.3 billion financial transaction, which is in the public domain, is in line with the constitutional responsibility of the House.