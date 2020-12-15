From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension order placed on four members of the House.

The lawmakers are the former deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Favour Tomomewo, Adewinle Adewale Williams and Akinrindibo Leonard.

They were suspended in the wake of the botched impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, for alleged unruly behavior during plenary.

An Ondo State High court, sitting in Akure had earlier quashed the suspension placed on the four lawmakers.

Also, the Akure division of the Court of Appeal had upheld the judgment of the state High Court, declaring the suspension of the four lawmakers as illegal.

But the leadership of the Assembly refused to allow them access to the assembly complex despite the judgment of the two courts.

There were threats that the Speaker of the House, Hon David Oleyelogun may be charged for contempt of court if the suspension order was not lifted by the House.