Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There are indications that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, may be impeached this week.

It was learnt that the House of Assembly members loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had perfected plans on how to go about the impeachment process.

Daily Sun gathered that a crucial meeting was held by members of the House loyal to Akeredolu at the weekend and it was concluded that Ajayi would be impeached during the week.

The crisis between Governor Akeredolu and his deputy, it was gathered, has polarised the Assembly.

The 26 members, investigations revealed, are sharply divided over plots to impeach the deputy governor, but the pro-Akeredolu lawmakers were said to be looking for means to ensure the realisation of their plan.

Also, it was gathered that the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) are also lobbying the lawmakers elected on the platform of the party to impeach the deputy governor.

A source said a meeting was held at the weekend between the APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin and Speaker David Oleyelogun on how to ensure the deputy governor is impeached.

But the deputy governor insisted that the House could not gather the required number of members that could impeach him, alleging that the House had already connived with Akeredolu to remove him from office illegally.

He alleged that the governor induced the lawmakers loyal to him with N10 million each to facilitate his impeachment.

However, he expressed confidence in the lawmakers loyal to him, just as he said it would be difficult to impeach him since he did not commit any impeachable offence.

House Committee on Information Chairman, Gbenga Omole, denied the alleged financial inducement, saying members did not need to be induced before performing their constitutional duties.

Governor Akeredola has also dismissed the alleged inducement.