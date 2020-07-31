Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 revised appropriation bill of N151 billion.

The reversed budget is N36.4 billion lower than the previous appropriation of N187 billion.

Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun said the review of the budget became imperative in the face of economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

Oleyelogun said the reversed budget was to ensure government’s impact was felt through achievable interventions and programmes.

The House had earlier passed the 2020 appropriation of N187 billion before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in December.

“Due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the state and the country, it became imperative for the Assembly to review the already passed 2020 budget to accommodate social protection programmes that will mitigate the effect on the citizens,” Oleyelogun said.