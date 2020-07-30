Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 revised appropriation bill of N151 billion, 438 million.

The reversed budget is N36.4 billion lower than the previous appropriation of N187 billion.

The review of the budget, according to the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, became imperative in the face of the economic challenges pose by COVID-19.

Oleyelogun said the reversed budget is to ensure that the government’s positive impact was felt through achievable interventions and programmes.

Recalled that the state House of Assembly had earlier passed the 2020 appropriation of N187 billion before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in December.

The Speaker said: ‘Due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the State and the country at large, it became imperative for the State House of Assembly to review the already passed 2020 budget to accommodate social protection programmes that will mitigate the effect on the citizens.’