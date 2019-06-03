The Ondo State House of Assembly said on Monday that it passed 45 bills which tremendously impacted the lives of the people of the state in the last four years.

The Speaker of the house, Bamidele Oleyelogun, made this known during the last plenary and send forth ceremony organised for the lawmakers in the 8th assembly in Akure.

Oleyelogun said that the members of the 8th assembly meritoriously served their 26 constituencies across the state between 2015 and 2019.

He commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature in the state and expressed hope that the incoming legislators would improve on the achievements of outgoing one to move the state forward.

“We have done excellently well and to the best of our capacity in passing different bills that have impacted the lives of the people of the state.

“A great number of resolutions were equally passed. Our public hearing was reasonable enough by taking cognizance of suggestions of all the stakeholders without any bias,” he said.

READ ALSO: Police parade 29 suspects with 30 AK-47 riffles, 6,000 live ammunition

One of the lawmakers, Gbenga Akinsonyinu representing Ondo Constituency 2, appreciated the privilege given to him by his people to serve.

Akinsonyinu urged the incoming ones to make more efforts to sponsor reasonable bills that would promote the socio-economic activities of the state. (NAN)

The house was dissolved after the Majority Leader, Gbenga Araoyinbo representing Akoko North West 2 had moved the motion, which was seconded by Ayodeji Iroju, representing Odigbo 2. (NAN)