Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, yesterday, divided over plans to impeach the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The Assembly complex was bombarded with security operatives as early as 7am and visitors had hectic time entering the premises.

There had been plots to begin impeachment process against Ajayi since weekend by lawmakers loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and series of meetings were held by the lawmakers at different locations in Akure, the state capital.

However, some lawmakers pulled out of the planned impeachment process and pulled their weight behind the deputy governor.

Nine out of the 26 members House voted in support of the continued stay in office of Ajayi.

The nine lawmakers also signed a document where they dissociated themselves from the impeachment process.

The nine lawmakers, in a letter presented to Speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun, said they were not in support of the impeachment of the deputy governor.

The House had, in the order or proceeding for the plenary, listed allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor as part of yesterday’s order of proceeding.