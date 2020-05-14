Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has raised questions on how N30 billion bond approved by the House was accessed and spent by the state government.

To this end, the lawmakers, yesterday, summoned the Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa.

While addressing the House, Akinterinwa disclosed that only N14.8 billion has been accessed out of N30 billion approved.

He informed that the remaining N14. 2 billion will be accessed as soon as the required documents are perfected.

The commissioner said the N14.8 billion was spent on ongoing projects such as the building of teaching hospitals in Akure and Ondo, construction of fly-over on Lagos- Benin expressway in Ore and the Ikare road dualization project.

Answering questions on why the House rehabilitation was not captured in the first tranche of the fund, the commissioner, who explained the technicality behind it, pledged that the second tranche of N14.2 billion would capture the House rehabilitation project.