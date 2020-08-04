Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the lawmaker representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Hon. Leonard Tomide Akinribido.

He was suspended for alleged gross misconduct and use of vulgar words in the hallowed chamber.

The suspension of the lawmaker is coming few weeks after three lawmakers were suspended for similar offence.

Akinribido has been ordered to surrender all the official documents in his care to the clerk of the House with immediate effect.

He was also ordered to abstain from the premises of the House of Assembly complex while the suspension lasts.

On July 8, 2020, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon.Iroju Ogundeji, Hon.Adewale Williams and Hon.Favour Tomomewo were suspended for allegedly contravening the standing order of the House during a rowdy plenary.

The suspended lawmakers, it was alleged are those loyal to the embattled deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The House had made attempts to impeach Ajayi for alleged gross misconduct, but the attempts failed as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu refused to constitute panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations leveled against Ajayi.

The Chief Judge said the House did not fufill all constitutional provisions for the impeachment of the deputy governor.