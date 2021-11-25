From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state, Hon Alex Oladimeji from office.

Oladimeji was suspended for three months for alleged gross misconduct.

The House announced the suspension of Oladimeji at the plenary on Thursday and asked him to vacate office with immediate effect.

He was asked to hand over all properties of the local government in his custody to the vice chairman of the local government.

However, it was learnt that Oladimeji had approached a court to challenge his suspension from office.

Oladimeji had on Wednesday dragged the state House of Assembly, the Speaker and the Clerk before the State High Court to restrain them from carrying out any suspension or impeachment against him under any guise.

Reacting to his suspension, the council chairman said the lawmakers’ decision was illegal.

