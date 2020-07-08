Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended the Deputy Speaker, Hon Iroju Ogundeji and two other members of the House.

This is even as the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Jamiu Maito announced his resignation as a principal officer of the House.

The resignation letter was read at the plenary by the Clerk of the House, Bode Adeyelu.

Two other lawmakers including Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomewo and Hon Adewale Adewinle were also suspended by the House.

The suspension of the lawmakers was announced at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon David Oleyelogun, which was however brought to an abrupt end.

The lawmakers were suspended over allegation of violation of standard rule of the House.

The Speaker said a committee has been set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the three suspended lawmakers.

The House had since Monday been embroiled in serious crisis over plots to impeach the state Deputy Governor,Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was alleged of gross misconduct, hence an impeachment notice served on him by the House.