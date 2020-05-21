Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly has embarked on one month recess.

The Speaker of the House, Hon Oleyelogun David, made the pronouncement at the plenary on Thursday.

The recess was coming on the heels of the investigation into the discovery of N4.3 billion belonging to the state government found in a secret account.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Edamisan Ademola, had earlier on the floor of the House acknowledged the receipt of documents relating to the transactions on the N4.3 billion under investigation

He promised that the Joint Committee on Public Accounts and Finance and Appropriation will do justice to the documents and report back to the House.

Speaking on the issue, the Speaker noted that no one is being alleged of fraud as being speculated in the media.

He added that the ongoing investigation into the N4.3 billion financial transaction, which is in the public domain, is in line with the constitutional responsibility of the House.

The Speaker noted that after a financial year, it is the standard practice that auditor’s report would be forwarded to the Public Accounts Committee of the House while Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA).

He cautioned against negative reports on social media which are inimical to the public interest.

Oleyelogun also urged the Standing Committees of the House to intensify their oversight functions in order to keep the MDAs on their toes.