Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, comprising Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, Bashir Makama has visited the scene of Thursday’s bank robbery in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The AIG who was in the town for on-the-spot assessment of the robbery incident, condemned the gruesome killing of those who died in the robbery incident.

The AIG who was accompanied by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, and other senior police officers, assured the public of diligent investigation of the crime with a view to arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks on two commercial banks during which some persons including policemen were killed.

To forestall a re-ccurrence of such an ugly incident, the police boss while speaking at the palace of the Jegun of Ile-Oluji Oba Julius Oluwole Adetimehin, sought the cooperation of the community through prompt and useful information that could help the police in their investigation.

The AIG further assured the good people of the state as well as other states in the zone of adequate security.

Recall that four persons had on Thursday lost their lives during a bank robbery in Ile-Oluji.

The incident threw the town into serious mourning, even as it paralysed commercial activities in the town and its environs.