Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has arrested one of the suspected robbers that attacked a bank in Idoani, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state on Monday. This is even as the state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, gave a marching order to all security agencies in the state to go after the criminals involved in the robbery.

Robbers on Monday attacked an old generation bank in the town killing seven persons, while a police officer also lost his life.

The police authorities confirmed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the robbery incident.

Akeredolu, who spoke at the palace of Alani of Idoani when he paid a condolence visit to the town, said he would give all necessary support to the security agencies to fish out the robbers.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, described the incident as unfortunate and implored the security agents to fish out those who perpetrated the devilish act.

He said: “We are glad that a suspect has been nabbed and I am very sure he will create a channel that will lead to the arrest of the criminals.”

He assured that his administration would continue to partner with security agencies.

Akeredolu, however, charged residents of the state to always assist the security operatives by providing useful information to help in reducing crime in the state.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Olutoye, said the bandits also came into his compound, damaged his door and by the time they gained entrance, they discovered it was a fruitless effort.

He appealed to the state government to assist the bereaved in order to lessen the burden the incident had caused them.