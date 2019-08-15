Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Government has banned the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada rider, on Benin-Ore Exrpressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement issued in Akure.

He said the State Executive Council has approved the ban, with a view to ensuring safety of lives of people living in the area, including passengers plying the road.

He said: “Government has observed with serious concern the activities of some unscrupulous elements who are hiding under the guise of engaging in motorcycle business, popularly known as Okada, to perpetrate crime on the Ofosu-Ajeba-midele route on the Benin-Ore Expressway.

“Disturbed by the activities of these criminal elements, which include armed robbery, kidnapping, their mode of operations as well as the heightening cases of loss of lives, the Ondo State Government has placed a total ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) along the entire stretch of the route in question.

“This action is with immediate effect and shall suffice until further notice.

“By this development, all activities of commercial motorcyclists are henceforth, restricted to internal confines of Ore town and other communities in the area.”