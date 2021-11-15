From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

ONDO State government has blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the state of affairs of government owned tertiary institutions in the state, especially the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said the PDP ruined the polytechnic while in government, saying that the former administration in the state denied the institution its rightful subvention.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Ojogo said “If the role of the opposition is to be the watchdog, it then means the PDP has failed in this regard.

“The people of Ondo State will not forget in a hurry, how the immediate past PDP administration sacked over 30 workers of the same institution they have turned around to ‘protect’.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Three of such sacked workers died. It’s also on record that the current administration reinstated those sacked workers. The good people of Ondo are not suffering from amnesia as the PDP strives to make them seem.

“The last PDP administration killed that Polytechnic by owing over 13 months salaries spanning from 2010. Same fate befell the OSUSTECH under their principal simply because it was established by the late Olusegun Agagu.

“There was no subvention to that school and others, including Rufus Giwa Polytechnic except AAU, Akungba simply because a Governor’s brother was at the helm of affairs.

“We can recall with pains how the last PDP administration deliberately killed tertiary education to the extent that a former vice chancellor had to resign his appointment in protest that Mimiko starved the school of funds.

“The situation was not different in all other tertiary schools until we came on board. They were rather, the killers of tertiary education in the State before we came on board.

“There could not have been a better way to kill a sector than the non accreditation of all courses in a so-called medical University then,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .