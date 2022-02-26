From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday engaged in what could be described as a show of strength as the two political parties engaged in serious battle for the soul of Akure South/Akure North federal constituency of Ondo State.

The two parties and five others participated in the election held in all the polling units in the two local government areas of Akure North and Akure South.

The by-election followed the death of Hon Adedayo Omolafe, the lawmaker representing the federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in November last year.

The main contenders for the by-election; Messrs Mayowa Alade of the APC and Muyiwa Adu of the PDP had a tough day as the election was keenly contested between the two of them.

Although the results of the election have not been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as at press time, it was gathered that both APC and PDP may slug it out between themselves.

Other political parties that participated in the election including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Advanced Democratic Party (ADP) and National Redemption Party (NRP) did not have reasonable representative in many of the polling centres.

The election which was relatively peaceful in many of the polling centres in Akure North Local Government Area reported a bit of violence in Ajure South Local Government Area.

At unit 17, ward 04 in Akure South Local Government Area, a student of the Federal College of Agriculture Akure (FECA) identified as sadiku Adewale was brutalized by suspected political thugs.

Adewale said he cautioned some hoodlums against political violence in his polling centre, hence the attack on him.

Commenting on the conduct of the exercise, the Minister of State for Niger/Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura said the election was largely peaceful but expressed worry on the poor efficiency of some of the electoral materials.

He expressed optimism that the APC would win the by-election going by the massive support the party enjoys from the populace.

Also, governorship candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede said the election was peaceful in his ward and expressed hope that the PDP will be victorious.