Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has canceled the concession earlier given to Christians in the state to hold Easter Sunday service in their various churches today.

With the latest development, all churches are to remain under lock and key, while Easter is to be celebrated at individuals’ homes.

The decision of the state government was borne out of the discovery of the second case of Corona Virus disease in the state.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the state government notes with deep concern the second index case of Corona Virus Disease, hence the cancellation of Easter Sunday service in the state.

Ojogo said, “this latest development has once again, reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having traveled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the government greater concern to avoid community transmission.