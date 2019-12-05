The weeklong Ekimogun Festival Ondo, Ondo State, would be rounded off on Saturday, December 7. Chairman of the National Planning Committee, Mr. Abiodun Akinjayeju, said the Ekimogun has become a unifying celebration for Ondo sons and daughters to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the people as well as a rallying point to mobilise funds for community projects of Ondo and its suburbs.

The festival featured medical outreach devoted to health awareness and free medical diagnosis and treatment for the citizens; quiz, debate and football competitions among schools; as well as exhibition of traditional wears and food fair.

The 31st Anniversary Lecture with the topic: Connecting the Nexus Between Youth Unemployment, Drug Abuse, Cultism and Economic Stagnation and the Way Out, was delivered by Professor Femi Mimiko.

The celebrations will climax at a grand finale on Saturday at the Ondo Civic Centre ground under the chairmanship of Chief Olabintan Famutimi, President, Nigerian-American Chambers of Commerce, supported by other eminent personalities. King Sunny Ade and his African Beats will be on the bandstand for the gala night.