From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo Central senatorial district, Hon. Seun Majasan has waded into the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state.

The crisis is said to be linked with lack of understanding between the leaders of Ondo Central Senatorial district and other five local government areas of the state and the State Chairman of rhe party, Pastor Peter Olagookun.

At an emergency meeting between the warring factions, Majasan urged both factions to immediately ceasefire and give peace a chance in the interest of the party and the country as a whole.

He cautioned all the warring factions to sheath their swords and embrace peaceful dialogue in resolving the issues bedevilling the party in the affected areas.

His words “I am appealing to you all to thread with caution so that we don’t end up being used as tool to overheat political activities that could rob the party’s victory in the 2023 elections in the state.

“I have personally talked to the State Chairman and some affected leaders in the central senatorial district and they are ready to end the crisis but I am appealing to all their supporters in the state to give peace a chance.

“Honestly, there is the need for all the stakeholders to sheath their swords for party’s progress and unity ahead of the general elections in 2023.

“I am also appealing to all the members of the party and all the warring factions to sheath their swords and embrace peaceful dialogue in resolving the issues bedevilling the party in the state”, he pleaded.

He therefore stressed that all factions must shun any utterance or action that will distract the party ahead of the general elections, bearing in mind that New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) remains the only available political option that will salvage the country from the shackles that the present government has plugged the nation into.